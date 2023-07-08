Create New Account
Taking the Moral High Ground
High Hopes
Robert Breaker


July 7, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about what morality is and how Christians in this world have to take the moral high ground! For they already have it if they follow the Bible.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3hZG7Ibwh8

Keywords
christianmoralsermonrobert breakerhigh groundfollow the bible

