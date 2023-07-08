Taking the Moral High Ground

Robert Breaker
July 7, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about what morality is and how Christians in this world have to take the moral high ground! For they already have it if they follow the Bible.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3hZG7Ibwh8
