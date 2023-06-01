Create New Account
Epic Cash Whitepaper Walkthrough | Functions of Money, Decentralisation & Banking | Part 1
Jam-Crypto
Published 15 hours ago |

EPIC Cash Whitepaper walkthrough, Part 1.

Brief Intro To Epic Cash:

🚀 21 mil scarcity like #Bitcoin

🚀 Private / Censorship Resistant

🚀 Fair Launch No ICO No Premine

🚀 No VCs No Corporation

🚀 3 Mining Algos CPU GPU Minable

🚀 Buy @ViteXExchange #DEX

🚀 Eco Friendly Proof of Work #Crypto

🚀 #EpicCash Community

🚀 #UNCONFISCATABLE

🚀 EpicCash.com


Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:20 What this series is about?

0:34 Disclaimers...

1:08 Need for understanding

2:06 Cover Page & Bitcoin Whitepaper

3:46 Aim of EPIC Cash

4:23 Functions of Money

5:57 Store of Value

6:18 Medium of Exchange

8:21 Trustlessness

8:58 Immutability

9:32 Importance of Decentralisation

13:22 Close Out & Outro

Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper

The Shocking Truth About Bitcoin: https://youtu.be/DpfpJ8iTfuU


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

SGT Report: FIRST Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxdEVty0gkxM/

SGT Report: SECOND Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXm2UbmzIuHB/


The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/

Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/

Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/

What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk

EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency

