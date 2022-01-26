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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Resolution, Revolution and Revelation
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20 views • January 26, 2022
This chat shares the revolutionary way my New Year's Resolution has influenced my life, my family, my peace of mind, and my faith. God is "guarding" my heart and mind as I get in his Word, Revolutionizing my outlook and revealing Himself to me in the Eye of the Storm! I share my experience when a gunman entered my office where I was the receptionist, and God's presence and peace as God lead me to "negotiate" with him. God was there! And God is here now!
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