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12/08/2020 -- Earthquake activity swings into overdrive -- Aurora could be visible in OR, IA, to PA
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114 views • December 09, 2020
Aurora borealis could be visible as far South as Oregon, Iowa, and Pennsylvania from the incoming G3 Solar storm -- additionally seismic activity is set to go from (already high) into total overdrive.
Be ready for multiple large earthquakes this week dwarfing the previous weeks activity. Maybe even due for the largest of the year , ironically again in December nearing the Winter Solstice.
How many times is too many times for December to be the major seismic go time for the year , before we figure out they are related to each other?
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/al...
Space Weather Message Code: WATA50
Serial Number: 64
Issue Time: 2020 Dec 08 1506 UTC
WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted
Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:
Dec 09: G1 (Minor) Dec 10: G3 (Strong) Dec 11: G2 (Moderate)
IS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT
NOAA Space Weather Scale descriptions can be found at
www.swpc.noaa.gov/noaa-scales-explanation
Potential Impacts: Area of impact primarily poleward of 50 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude.
Induced Currents - Power system voltage irregularities possible, false alarms may be triggered on some protection devices.
Spacecraft - Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites and orientation problems may occur.
Navigation - Intermittent satellite navigation (GPS) problems, including loss-of-lock and increased range error may occur.
Radio - HF (high frequency) radio may be intermittent.
Aurora - Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
Be ready for multiple large earthquakes this week dwarfing the previous weeks activity. Maybe even due for the largest of the year , ironically again in December nearing the Winter Solstice.
How many times is too many times for December to be the major seismic go time for the year , before we figure out they are related to each other?
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/al...
Space Weather Message Code: WATA50
Serial Number: 64
Issue Time: 2020 Dec 08 1506 UTC
WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted
Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:
Dec 09: G1 (Minor) Dec 10: G3 (Strong) Dec 11: G2 (Moderate)
IS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT
NOAA Space Weather Scale descriptions can be found at
www.swpc.noaa.gov/noaa-scales-explanation
Potential Impacts: Area of impact primarily poleward of 50 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude.
Induced Currents - Power system voltage irregularities possible, false alarms may be triggered on some protection devices.
Spacecraft - Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites and orientation problems may occur.
Navigation - Intermittent satellite navigation (GPS) problems, including loss-of-lock and increased range error may occur.
Radio - HF (high frequency) radio may be intermittent.
Aurora - Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
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