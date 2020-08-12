12/08/2020 -- Earthquake activity swings into overdrive -- Aurora could be visible in OR, IA, to PA

Aurora borealis could be visible as far South as Oregon, Iowa, and Pennsylvania from the incoming G3 Solar storm -- additionally seismic activity is set to go from (already high) into total overdrive.Be ready for multiple large earthquakes this week dwarfing the previous weeks activity. Maybe even due for the largest of the year , ironically again in December nearing the Winter Solstice.How many times is too many times for December to be the major seismic go time for the year , before we figure out they are related to each other?Space Weather Message Code: WATA50Serial Number: 64Issue Time: 2020 Dec 08 1506 UTCWATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 PredictedHighest Storm Level Predicted by Day:Dec 09: G1 (Minor) Dec 10: G3 (Strong) Dec 11: G2 (Moderate)IS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECTNOAA Space Weather Scale descriptions can be found atwww.swpc.noaa.gov/noaa-scales-explanationPotential Impacts: Area of impact primarily poleward of 50 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude.Induced Currents - Power system voltage irregularities possible, false alarms may be triggered on some protection devices.Spacecraft - Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites and orientation problems may occur.Navigation - Intermittent satellite navigation (GPS) problems, including loss-of-lock and increased range error may occur.Radio - HF (high frequency) radio may be intermittent.Aurora - Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse