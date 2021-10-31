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Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx Transfecting Humans Into New Species
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2560 views • October 31, 2021
Dr Ariyana Love joined "The Stew Peters Show", and made the case that the COVID "vaccines" contain hydras and parasites, and that they're being used to "transfect" humans into a "new species". During the interview, Dr. Love begged inoculated people to NOT have children.
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
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