There have been operational and tactical changes on the front lines since the end of last week. These changes are important for the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a new round of which is taking place behind closed doors in Geneva today. Each side is trying to strengthen its position at the negotiating table by achieving successes on the front lines.

Thus, new Russian army bridgeheads continue to expand in northern Ukraine. In the Sumy region, the Russian 34th Brigade overpowered the Ukrainian 122nd Territorial Defense Brigade and the 253rd Assault Regiment “Arey.” As a result of the fighting, Pokrovka and the surrounding forest areas were completely captured on February 16.

The presence of assault regiments on the front line indicates the critical nature of the situation. These units are designed specifically to counter the most serious Russian army breakthroughs.

On the front line in the Volchansk area, Russian troops are advancing westward along the border. An advance west of Staritsa has been noted. It is likely that the Russian command intends to link up with the bridgehead in the Lukyantsy area.

Reports indicate changes in the operational situation in Kupyansk. Currently, most of the city resembles a layer cake. Assault groups from both sides are moving around in large numbers, and there is almost no front line.

However, it seems that the Russian command has decided to switch from a defensive to an offensive strategy. There has been an increase in efforts in the northern part of the city. Russian advance units have secured their positions in the Zarechnaya Street area.

Against the backdrop of collapsing defenses around Liman, the Russian army has intensified its offensive. On February 15, they expanded their sole bridgehead on the northeastern outskirts of the city.

In the Pokrovsk area, the Ukrainian army took advantage of the weather conditions to attempt an offensive on Grishino. Fog and low clouds enabled them to concentrate their strike force with the support of armored vehicles. The attempt was unsuccessful, resulting in losses, including one German Leopard tank.

Near Gulyaipole, on the front line, the Russian army has finished clearing Tsvetkove, which is northwest of the city. There were no changes noted on the rest of the front line. It is most likely that units and subunits are regrouping.

The Russian army is not easing the pressure on northern Ukraine. This may be their main operational plan. As soon as significant Ukrainian reinforcements are transferred north, the Russians will launch a major offensive in the south.

