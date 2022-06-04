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How the 3RD WORLD just schooled America on freedom
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94 views • June 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Biden Administration tried desperately to expedite WHO authority by granting it INSANE powers during potential future health crises in an updated treaty. Thankfully, though, several 3rd world countries voted AGAINST such a plan…despite Western democracies choosing otherwise. TheBlaze’s Daniel Horowitz joins Glenn to break down the latest on this story, plus he explains why the Biden administration is far scarier than the W.H.O…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dy5bIHhU3s
The Biden Administration tried desperately to expedite WHO authority by granting it INSANE powers during potential future health crises in an updated treaty. Thankfully, though, several 3rd world countries voted AGAINST such a plan…despite Western democracies choosing otherwise. TheBlaze’s Daniel Horowitz joins Glenn to break down the latest on this story, plus he explains why the Biden administration is far scarier than the W.H.O…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dy5bIHhU3s
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