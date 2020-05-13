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Are You Doing The Right Thing ? Remember Your OATH! Presented on US Sports Net by Tactical P.E. and Spartan Creed for every Deed
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6 views • May 13, 2020
God has truly blessed the USA and the world with Law Enforcement Officers and tactical athletes like Officer Anderson! In just a few minutes he has informed, enlightened, educated, and inspired many of us in what their job truly is during this pandemic and beyond.
It is my hope and prayer that all in authority understand that there are lives being greatly affected by more than this virus. It is not for you to establish some political power grab regardless of who or what is influencing you. We are free people and understand that this freedom comes at a price. I would not test the people's right or willingness to pay that price. God's peace to you all
-Coach Nate
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Spartan Creed for every Deed
By: Randy Gonzalez
Spartan creed for every deed suggests the duty, discipline and devotion for the ultimate quest of the personal mission. For an ethical framework by which life is a meaningful experience in every aspect, the free will choice is in the purpose of individuation. A code of ethics is a private selection. For a few, who prefer a more demanding existence, one filled with the pleasures and pains of real-life exposure, a Spartan perspective may be more acceptable.
Defining that viewpoint invites variations. As some practitioners of warrior traditions alluded, it is a sincere dedication to a rigorous lifestyle animated by the vitality of the "warrior’s edge". To offer the term Spartan is to reflect upon historic reference points whereby living is mental, physical and spiritual in the wholeness of self-evolving transformation. It is a personal quest, a journey of individual liberation beyond the social enslavement of contrived consensus.
Read the full story @ http://www.ussportsradio.net
It is my hope and prayer that all in authority understand that there are lives being greatly affected by more than this virus. It is not for you to establish some political power grab regardless of who or what is influencing you. We are free people and understand that this freedom comes at a price. I would not test the people's right or willingness to pay that price. God's peace to you all
-Coach Nate
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Spartan Creed for every Deed
By: Randy Gonzalez
Spartan creed for every deed suggests the duty, discipline and devotion for the ultimate quest of the personal mission. For an ethical framework by which life is a meaningful experience in every aspect, the free will choice is in the purpose of individuation. A code of ethics is a private selection. For a few, who prefer a more demanding existence, one filled with the pleasures and pains of real-life exposure, a Spartan perspective may be more acceptable.
Defining that viewpoint invites variations. As some practitioners of warrior traditions alluded, it is a sincere dedication to a rigorous lifestyle animated by the vitality of the "warrior’s edge". To offer the term Spartan is to reflect upon historic reference points whereby living is mental, physical and spiritual in the wholeness of self-evolving transformation. It is a personal quest, a journey of individual liberation beyond the social enslavement of contrived consensus.
Read the full story @ http://www.ussportsradio.net
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