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💉 COVID-19 FULLY VACCINATED BY COUNTRY TOTAL AND SHARE OF POPULATION 07.25
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130 views • August 02, 2021
Full credit WhatDaStat: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fZGPpGIcsCjO/
This bar chart race shows the number of people and the share of population that are fully vaccinated by country/territory until the 25th of July 2021.
Only countries reporting breakdowns of first and second dose (or only one dose vaccines) are shown. China has only reported once. Numbers are interpolated.
This bar chart race shows the number of people and the share of population that are fully vaccinated by country/territory until the 25th of July 2021.
Only countries reporting breakdowns of first and second dose (or only one dose vaccines) are shown. China has only reported once. Numbers are interpolated.
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