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Infectious Diseases: Emerging Plagues with Jennifer Daniels - The Friday Farcast by Robert Phoenix (11.21.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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149 views • November 28, 2021

On today's show, we'll be joined by Dr. Jennifer Daniels, an MD who broke free from the chains of allopathic medicine and corporate care to blaze new trails of wellness. Dr. Daniels has appeared on a number of major networks, including NBC and CBS. She attended Harvard/Radcliffe College. She was distinguished as a National Merit Achievement Scholar and a Radcliffe National Scholar. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. This super woman entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and at the same time, completed her studies at The Wharton School. She received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years.


She's a maverick, a rebel and a world class healer. We're glad to have her on today's show, where we'll explore the Ebola crisis/craze and other emerging plagues. We'll also look at everyday ills such as Candida, Leaky Gut, Hypothyroidism, etc..


Dr, Daniels has developed unique protocols and products to tackle some of the troubling conditions of our time.


REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night - https://www.brighteon.com/f062619b-bff8-4553-b8c9-2a3d799ab3f9

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/499c63d1-8a63-4036-8b25-5fb4fc3c8de7



Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

Keywords
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