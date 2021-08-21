He’s very good…yes the spike proteins are magnetic but what he doesn’t know is that the spike proteins attach themselves to the nano in the graphene oxide and triton and jump….Nano jumps from person to person and perhaps from person to thing to thing as well… in essence travels, “flies”…. this is what I was told from what is called a “black project scientist”...AI nano can “jump” from a car engine onto a military base from anything that is electrical…a toaster a computer etc many years ago before covid was ever talked about...Above Top Secret Clearance in the SECRET SPACE PROGRAMUnderstand this is 2 high level sources who have no knowledge of each other and are years apart reporting the same thing…they never needed everyone to take the VAX…just a critical mass….more….Nano… and AI…this is all about the human race coming to terms with dealing with the advent of nano and AI in our lives…. So learning to deal with it is major. Basically the sum of it is this: we are Telepathic and so is Nano!Nano takes direction not just from the AI but also from US… so if the infected learn to communicate with their bodies consciously and direct the nano NOT TO CREATE INFLAMMATION OR RESPIRATORY OR OTHER ISSUES… it should obey! Assuming you keep your body away from 5G and other wireless levels including TVs… that are preprogrammed now to carry instructions to give everyone “covid” making people receptive… prior to contactthese people who are dying are programmed to accept and not fight the nano/spike protein combothey think they are ‘helpless’ and only the doctors can help them…doctors who believe in “viruses” old school germ theorythey must change their beliefs to get wellTransmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines