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Covid-19 - Dr. Pierre Kory - 2021 UPDATE on Ivermectin Science - Latest Studies
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323 views • January 20, 2021
Dr. Jack and Dr. Kory discuss the LATEST science on Ivemectin use in COVID19 - 1/16/2021
** Important medical information deleted by YouTube **
Presentation starts at 11:45 if you're in a hurry.
Latest studies on Ivermectin - https://c19ivermectin.com/
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance - https://covid19criticalcare.com/
** Important medical information deleted by YouTube **
Presentation starts at 11:45 if you're in a hurry.
Latest studies on Ivermectin - https://c19ivermectin.com/
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance - https://covid19criticalcare.com/
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