THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 8/12/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBALISTS INCITE RISE OF AI TO CONTROL SPEECHNow the system wants your speech stifled online by AI censoring your posts

Tune in NOW as we witness this cyberpunk dystopia emerging from the ashes of liberty - and as we discuss what we can do to resist!

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