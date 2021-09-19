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Iconic Entrepreneurship of 5th Dimension New Earth - Von Galt
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13 views • September 19, 2021
Everyone has a piece in the game of business so that they can provide a good living to support themselves and their loved ones. However, in this interview that Bonnie Groessl of "The Holistic Entrepreneur" does with Buddhist author, Von Galt, both ladies discuss the change in Earth's energy. Bonnie interviews Von on the science behind the quick manifestations on Earth, and how can businesses use integrity to thrive in these new higher, quicker energies of the 5th dimension that is bringing many of us awakened and conscious within the matrix further into a parallel reality that exists in the 5th dimension.
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Host Bonnie Groessl, MSN, is a best-selling author, international podcast host, and business consultant. Bonnie and her husband, Mike Dauplaise, own and operate M&B Global Solutions, a company offering consulting, content marketing services, and publishing services that fit the needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses who want to accelerate their journey to success.
Bonnie’s website: http://bonniegroessl.com/
Go to https://bonnielinks.com/ for links to connect with me and get great free stuff and special offers to help you on your entrepreneur journey!
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Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Host Bonnie Groessl, MSN, is a best-selling author, international podcast host, and business consultant. Bonnie and her husband, Mike Dauplaise, own and operate M&B Global Solutions, a company offering consulting, content marketing services, and publishing services that fit the needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses who want to accelerate their journey to success.
Bonnie’s website: http://bonniegroessl.com/
Go to https://bonnielinks.com/ for links to connect with me and get great free stuff and special offers to help you on your entrepreneur journey!
------------------------------------
Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
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