© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rapid Heating of Neptune linked to activating Space Arks
Follow
2
Share
Report
216 views • April 19, 2022
Michael Salla.
Astronomers are baffled by the rapid heating of the South Pole of the planet Neptune recently detected by ground-based telescopes in Chile and Hawaii. The heating corroborates a recent prediction by Thor Han Eredyon of the Galactic Federation of Worlds that Neptune would soon experience remarkable changes due to the activation of space arks resulting from the arrival of the Intergalactic Federation, aka extraterrestrial Seeders or Guardians.
This is a video version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 15, 2022 at: https://exopolitics.org/rapid-heating-of-neptune-linked-to-activating-space-arks/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EQU5AP1_So
Astronomers are baffled by the rapid heating of the South Pole of the planet Neptune recently detected by ground-based telescopes in Chile and Hawaii. The heating corroborates a recent prediction by Thor Han Eredyon of the Galactic Federation of Worlds that Neptune would soon experience remarkable changes due to the activation of space arks resulting from the arrival of the Intergalactic Federation, aka extraterrestrial Seeders or Guardians.
This is a video version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 15, 2022 at: https://exopolitics.org/rapid-heating-of-neptune-linked-to-activating-space-arks/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EQU5AP1_So
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.