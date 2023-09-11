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Former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr Michael Scheuer Explains Why He Believes 9/11 was a Part of a Larger Plan by the Powers-That-Be
The Jeff Dornik Show
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213 views • September 11, 2023

September 11th, 2001, is a day that no American should ever forget. For many of us, those pictures and video of the twin towers getting hit by those airplanes and ultimately toppling over are forever seared into our memories. The narrative that was fed to us in the aftermath has led to countless deaths around the world, wars we shouldn’t have been a part of and Constitutional Rights lost in the name of keeping us safe. It turns out we were spoon-fed lies.


Dr Michael Scheuer joined me during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share his experience surround 9/11. Dr Scheuer is the former CIA Intelligence Officer in charge of tracking Osama bin Laden in the years leading up to that tragic day. He explains how our government refused to do anything about bin Laden, despite the fact that Dr Scheuer was tracking him and knew exactly where he was and what he was doing.


We then dive into some of the facts surrounding both the horrific event on September 11th itself, as well as the aftermath. Given the fact that we were lied to, will anyone ever be held accountable? Why are the same ones who lied to us repeatedly now the ones pushing us to go into war with Russia?


We have to make sure that we never forget those men and women who died on 9/11. We should also honor their memory with the truth about who was really behind the attacks and what actually happened.


Make sure you subscribe to Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ikef8ZcNV0mPielzW32jA?si=29f831b71a054438 


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


We all know that wokeness has taken over our society, but do you really understand just how depraved their worldview really is? That’s why I put together the book Social Injustice, featuring authors like Brannon Howse, Dr Andy Woods and Pastor Ken Peters. We break down their worldview and compare it with Scripture. Order your copy today at https://jeffdornik.com/store.


Protect your wealth from the Biden-induced inflation. Buy gold from Our Gold Guy. Let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you. https://ourgoldguy.com


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


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Keywords
current eventspoliticspodcastworld trade centertwin towersosama bin ladenseptember 11thislamic terrorismwtctwo mikesfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffndr michael scheuercol mike
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