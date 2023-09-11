Former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr Michael Scheuer Explains Why He Believes 9/11 was a Part of a Larger Plan by the Powers-That-Be

September 11th, 2001, is a day that no American should ever forget. For many of us, those pictures and video of the twin towers getting hit by those airplanes and ultimately toppling over are forever seared into our memories. The narrative that was fed to us in the aftermath has led to countless deaths around the world, wars we shouldn’t have been a part of and Constitutional Rights lost in the name of keeping us safe. It turns out we were spoon-fed lies.





Dr Michael Scheuer joined me during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share his experience surround 9/11. Dr Scheuer is the former CIA Intelligence Officer in charge of tracking Osama bin Laden in the years leading up to that tragic day. He explains how our government refused to do anything about bin Laden, despite the fact that Dr Scheuer was tracking him and knew exactly where he was and what he was doing.





We then dive into some of the facts surrounding both the horrific event on September 11th itself, as well as the aftermath. Given the fact that we were lied to, will anyone ever be held accountable? Why are the same ones who lied to us repeatedly now the ones pushing us to go into war with Russia?





We have to make sure that we never forget those men and women who died on 9/11. We should also honor their memory with the truth about who was really behind the attacks and what actually happened.





