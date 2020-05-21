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A DIFFERENT VIEW ON COVID-19
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47 views • May 21, 2020
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! This might be the most important episode of Fleccas Talks: THE SHOW by far! This week Kez and I spoke with Dr. Jeff Barke (30 year board certified MD). He blows a hole in the MSM's fake Corona Virus narrative and explains why it's so important to get the country open as quickly and safely as possible. Dr. Barke receives a lot of flack for coming out and saying these things. His patriotism is greatly appreciated!
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