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YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LIES & COVERUPS IN MARICOPA COUNTY, PLUS SOURCES REVEAL MORE, DAVE HODGES 2OF2
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400 views • June 27, 2021
Investigative Journalist, Dave Hodges, lives in Maricopa county. He knows the players, some of them personally. He shares with listeners the incredible lies and coverups and the lengths the powers that be are going to keep the audit results from the public. We also discuss the "vaccine" and what he has learned from his sources over the years. Another bombshell report from Dave Hodges. You can see more of his work at https://thecommonsenseshow.com
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