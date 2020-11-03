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Shattered Spine and Biomagnetism. "I can now walk and run and live a normal life!"
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29 views • November 03, 2020
Jackie shattered her spine in a terrible cliff jumping accident. Dr García and Biomagnetism helped her improve and today she can live a normal active life again. Listen to her inspiring story 🙏🏻..
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