Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Officer Brian Sicknick Struck by Police Baton on Jan. 6, New Video Shows
channel image
StopHate.com
72 Subscribers
108 views
Published 14 hours ago

Video obtained by The Epoch Times shows that the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was inadvertently struck in the head by a fellow officer's riot stick on Jan. 6, 2021.https://web.archive.org/web/20230719163629/https://twitter.com/realpfp/status/1679119645595271170

Looks like Trump supporter Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick got the DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris treatment on January 6. #StruckByPoliceBaton #PoliceBrutality


👀 https://rumble.com/v2zgjco-officer-brian-sicknick-struck-by-police-baton-on-jan.-6-new-video-shows.html


Epoch Times piece coming around the pike about it, Joe?


Keywords
jan 6brian sicknickpolice baton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket