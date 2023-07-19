Video obtained by The Epoch Times shows that the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was inadvertently struck in the head by a fellow officer's riot stick on Jan. 6, 2021.https://web.archive.org/web/20230719163629/https://twitter.com/realpfp/status/1679119645595271170
Looks like Trump supporter Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick got the DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris treatment on January 6. #StruckByPoliceBaton #PoliceBrutality
👀 https://rumble.com/v2zgjco-officer-brian-sicknick-struck-by-police-baton-on-jan.-6-new-video-shows.html
Epoch Times piece coming around the pike about it, Joe?
