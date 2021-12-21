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Trailer : Empathic Therapy Training Video by Peter R. Breggin, MD
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594 views • December 21, 2021
This video was posted to YouTube on Apr 6, 2012. It had 38,074 views and 243 likes.
Purchase Dr. Breggin's Empathic Therapy Training DVD http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=294
Visit Dr. Breggin @ http://www.Breggin.com
& http://www.facebook.com/pages/Peter-R-Breggin-MD/290410539778
& http://www.empathictherapy.org/
Music thanks to http://www.youtube.com/user/MrAndrezinho
This video thanks to http://www.iangoddard.com
Purchase Dr. Breggin's Empathic Therapy Training DVD http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=294
Visit Dr. Breggin @ http://www.Breggin.com
& http://www.facebook.com/pages/Peter-R-Breggin-MD/290410539778
& http://www.empathictherapy.org/
Music thanks to http://www.youtube.com/user/MrAndrezinho
This video thanks to http://www.iangoddard.com
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