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World War II: My Father's Recollections
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20 views • January 17, 2021
This video is an illustrated poem by Kathy A. Wittman, based on her father's unpublished memoirs about his experiences in Normandy, France, during World War II. It captures the pathos of war: its glory and its destruction. It reminds us all that our freedoms are never free!
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