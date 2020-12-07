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When Friends Don't Understand You - Send Them This Song
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1037 views • December 07, 2020
Music - Different Drum - Stone Poneys - with Linda Ronstadt. When Your family and friends only argue with you because they're from the planet Libtard....just sent them this song. Then maybe they'll back off a little bit.
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