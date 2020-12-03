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Government
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54 views • December 03, 2020
In this simple, short video, I define what government means. This video is a part of an entire "simplicity" series I am currently working on.
Simplicity is key. Simplicity strikes the root without getting too involved in words. No more needs to be said, though more is bound to be said...
If you seek a deeper understanding of what government really is, I highly suggest watching my presentation entitled "Freedom and Natural Law" all the way through. Only the most serious students of Truth are bound to watch such a presentation in its entirety.
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleo...
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
Simplicity is key. Simplicity strikes the root without getting too involved in words. No more needs to be said, though more is bound to be said...
If you seek a deeper understanding of what government really is, I highly suggest watching my presentation entitled "Freedom and Natural Law" all the way through. Only the most serious students of Truth are bound to watch such a presentation in its entirety.
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleo...
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2?r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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