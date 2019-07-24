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War Room Full Show
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118 views • July 24, 2019
The War Room, hosted by Owen Shroyer, is a fast paced and wide ranging afternoon talk show. With coverage of the latest breaking news stories, exclusive intel from a diverse range of guests and the latest from President Trump, our coverage will keep you up to date on every breaking news story. With a team of producers gathering the top clips of the day, we air the footage that you won't find anywhere else. To the latest from Washington D.C. to the most outrageous clips on the internet, you'll hear it all and your afternoon drive will never be the same. We're in a war for America. This is the War Room.
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