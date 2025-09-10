10/09/2025-Calm People Live, Be Proactive With That Which You Can Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://tactical-wisdom.com/2025/10/08/72-hours-2/ https://steelcutter.substack.com/p/drone-warfare-in-cw2 https://steelcutter.substack.com/p/when-the-music-stops-how-americas Charlie Kirk psyop-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/91/53/44/9153444155a1af319ae6531c51310348.mp4 Leftist turd sack encouraging insurrection and violence-https://gab.com/Phildar7/posts/115339015709283675 UN targeting homeschooling-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115341201060068203/media/1 Congressmen wear QR codes so they can get contributions from high dollar "donors"-https://x.com/TimcastNews/status/1975731870664171774 Seed oils and skin cancer-https://gab.com/RognvaldBjarne/posts/115340576254200277/media/1 UK cucks ban prayer/preachers https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/80/ce/bd/80cebde552103ddeffc4492d5ce7568b.mp4 nothing will happen to comey-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115344058724621457/media/1 Joe Rogan on UK implementing digital id-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/9b/ba/0d/9bba0debcdb794075bb52842e86f725f.mp4