Truth and Righteousness

Having a chat about the abomination that make man desolate. The devil has had hundreds of years preparing for these times. He ensured that people cannot and does not want to hear truth; especially those claiming to serve God: itching ears. Because we are born within our time frame and what we see and know is being taught to us, we need God's Spirit to span time from Adam and Eve and even further to when sin started against the most High in His kingdom in heaven. Books and University cannot give us what the most High creator of heaven and earth can.

