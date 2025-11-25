BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rooster Harmonica Challenge
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 1 day ago

Driving big beat drums and bold harmonica hooks fire up the intro, soon layered with distorted bass, bright synth stabs, and percussive samples. The harmonica takes melodic lead, trading licks with crunchy guitar. Transitions feature drum breaks and filtered build-ups, keeping energy high.

What kind of "rooster" sound are you envisioning on the harmonica? Is it bluesy bends, fast trills, rhythmic clucking sounds? Shuffle: Offers a driving rhythm that's fun to play around. Boogie: Up-tempo and energetic.

Keywords
driving big beat drums and bold harmonica hooks fire up the introsoon layered with distorted bassbright synth stabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy