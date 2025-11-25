Rooster Harmonica Challenge

Driving big beat drums and bold harmonica hooks fire up the intro, soon layered with distorted bass, bright synth stabs, and percussive samples. The harmonica takes melodic lead, trading licks with crunchy guitar. Transitions feature drum breaks and filtered build-ups, keeping energy high.

What kind of "rooster" sound are you envisioning on the harmonica? Is it bluesy bends, fast trills, rhythmic clucking sounds? Shuffle: Offers a driving rhythm that's fun to play around. Boogie: Up-tempo and energetic.