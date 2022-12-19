The White House Smeared Elon Musk’s Calling for Prosecution Over Fauci As Danger Attack

https://gnews.org/articles/598503
摘要：12/12/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: The White House spokeswoman created a penumbra to surround Dr. Anthony Fauci, so that any neutral opinions on Fauci’s crimes were labeled as dangerous attacks.
