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Cortes Talks What's Next for MAGA Movement and Gives Behind the Scenes of Interviewing Trump
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40 views • June 01, 2021
Steve Cortes discusses what’s next for the MAGA movement and how to not wallow in despondency.
Plus, Cortes reveals behind the scenes of his interview with President Trump, and why he pressed him on Big Tech, which he calls the “biggest miss” of Trump’s first term.
Plus, Cortes reveals behind the scenes of his interview with President Trump, and why he pressed him on Big Tech, which he calls the “biggest miss” of Trump’s first term.
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