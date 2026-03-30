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Open Letter to President Trump 03/30/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan speaks from the heart directly to President Trump, warning him that if we split Israel, God is going to split America. We ask that you please share this as far and wide as you can in order for this message to reach President Trump.

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Keywords
trumppresidentopenletterstanprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:56Compliment

01:23Most Important

07:20Headlines

10:39Dumitru Duduman

16:47Headlines

19:26Suggestions

20:44Other Nations

23:21Personal Prophecy to Trump

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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