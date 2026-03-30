Open Letter to President Trump 03/30/2026

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Today Pastor Stan speaks from the heart directly to President Trump, warning him that if we split Israel, God is going to split America. We ask that you please share this as far and wide as you can in order for this message to reach President Trump.
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00:00Intro
00:56Compliment
01:23Most Important
07:20Headlines
10:39Dumitru Duduman
16:47Headlines
19:26Suggestions
20:44Other Nations
23:21Personal Prophecy to Trump