Countdown to Armageddon: January 20, 2021-July 20, 2024? (Bible Prophecy 2022-)

DarylLawsonLive.com 2Pe 3:3 Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, 2Pe 3:4 And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. 2Pe 3:5 For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water: 2Pe 3:6 Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished: 2Pe 3:7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. 2Pe 3:8 But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. -------------------------------------------------- COUNTDOWN TO ARMAGEDDON: JANUARY 20, 2021? Rev_16:16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon. Rev 16:13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. Rev 16:14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. Rev 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame. Rev 16:16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon. From Biden/Obama Inauguration January 20, 2021 Plus 42mos is THE END? Dan 12:9 And he said,H559 Go thy way,H1980 Daniel:H1840 forH3588 the wordsH1697 are closed upH5640 and sealedH2856 tillH5704 the timeH6256 of the end.H7093 Dan 12:10 ManyH7227 shall be purified,H1305 and made white,H3835 and tried;H6884 but the wickedH7563 shall do wickedly:H7561 and noneH3808 H3605 of the wickedH7563 shall understand;H995 but the wiseH7919 shall understand.H995 Dan 12:11 And from the timeH4480 H6256 that the dailyH8548 sacrifice shall be taken away,H5493 and the abominationH8251 that maketh desolateH8074 set up,H5414 there shall be a thousandH505 two hundredH3967 and ninetyH8673 days.H3117 1290days Dan 12:12 BlessedH835 is he that waiteth,H2442 and comethH5060 to the thousandH505 threeH7969 hundredH3967 and fiveH2568 and thirtyH7970 days.H3117 1335days Dan 12:13 But go thou thy wayH859 H1980 till the endH7093 be: for thou shalt rest,H5117 and standH5975 in thy lotH1486 at the endH7093 of the days.H3117 Rev 13:2 AndG2532 theG3588 beastG2342 whichG3739 I sawG1492 wasG2258 like untoG3664 a leopard,G3917 andG2532 hisG848 feetG4228 were asG5613 the feet of a bear,G715 andG2532 hisG848 mouthG4750 asG5613 the mouthG4750 of a lion:G3023 andG2532 theG3588 dragonG1404 gaveG1325 himG846 hisG848 power,G1411 andG2532 hisG848 seat,G2362 andG2532 greatG3173 authority.G1849 Rev 13:3 AndG2532 I sawG1492 oneG3391 of hisG848 headsG2776 as it wereG5613 woundedG4969 toG1519 death;G2288 andG2532 hisG848 deadlyG2288 woundG4127 was healed:G2323 andG2532 allG3650 theG3588 worldG1093 wonderedG2296 afterG3694 theG3588 beast.G2342 Rev 13:4 AndG2532 they worshippedG4352 theG3588 dragonG1404 whichG3739 gaveG1325 powerG1849 unto theG3588 beast:G2342 andG2532 they worshippedG4352 theG3588 beast,G2342 saying,G3004 WhoG5101 is like untoG3664 theG3588 beast?G2342 whoG5101 is ableG1410 to make warG4170 withG3326 him?G846 Rev 13:5 AndG2532 there was givenG1325 unto himG846 a mouthG4750 speakingG2980 great thingsG3173 andG2532 blasphemies;G988 andG2532 powerG1849 was givenG1325 unto himG846 to continueG4160 forty and twoG5062 G1417 months.G3376 2Th 2:4 Who opposethG480 andG2532 exalteth himselfG5229 aboveG1909 allG3956 that is calledG3004 God,G2316 orG2228 that is worshipped;G4574 so thatG5620 heG846 asG5613 GodG2316 sittethG2523 inG1519 theG3588 templeG3485 of God,G2316 shewingG584 himselfG1438 thatG3754 he isG2076 God.G2316 Dan 2:43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay. Dan 2:44 And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever.