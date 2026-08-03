Humanity Is Changing Faster Than Most People Realize | Penny Kelly

See the extended segment with Penny Kelly at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Thought leader and researcher Penny Kelly joins the Thrive Hour for an in-depth conversation about consciousness, human potential, and where humanity may be headed. Kelly's life took an extraordinary turn after what she describes as a spontaneous kundalini awakening in 1979. At the time, she was an engineer with Chrysler Corporation. That experience led her down a completely different path, dedicating her life to understanding the brain, consciousness, intuition, and the untapped capabilities of the human mind.

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Kelly’s worked evolved over the decades, from spending 18 years as an educational consultant specializing in Accelerated and Brain-Compatible Teaching and Learning to founding Lily Hill Farm, where she grew grapes for Welch Foods while conducting groundbreaking research with biophysicist Dr. William Levengood on crop circles, plasma physics, and consciousness. Today, she continues teaching thousands of students around the world through her educational platform.

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Penny Kelly challenges people to think beyond conventional assumptions and consider a much broader view of consciousness, reality, and humanity's future.

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You can learn more about her and her work at https://PennyKelly.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further