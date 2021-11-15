© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Example of Predictive Programming for Trans-human Agenda: Daleks & Cyber-men
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 15, 2021
Daleks & Cyber-men, the future of post-human. Daleks fly about, screaming “wipe them out!”
Cyber-men want cyber-trucks, cyber suit injected in, making you trans - human. Exterminate, exterminate, it looks like the Authorities have set a date.
Wiping out your human strain, your humanness is their pain.
Only Christ can sort them out, the remedy for me & you. Dr Who is Christ you see; He has come to set us free. Let Him in, He is true, Dr Who is inside you.
The Grace & Light of Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, Anointed to Save.
Pray: “Dear Lord may these words help someone today to walk in your way. Many Thanks
Cyber-men want cyber-trucks, cyber suit injected in, making you trans - human. Exterminate, exterminate, it looks like the Authorities have set a date.
Wiping out your human strain, your humanness is their pain.
Only Christ can sort them out, the remedy for me & you. Dr Who is Christ you see; He has come to set us free. Let Him in, He is true, Dr Who is inside you.
The Grace & Light of Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, Anointed to Save.
Pray: “Dear Lord may these words help someone today to walk in your way. Many Thanks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.