Dr Robert Malone Tribute to Robert F Kennedy Jr - Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

Tucker Carlson agrees. “If there’s anybody that deserves the Nobel Peace Prize [Bobby Kennedy] is the one” Robert Malone Praises Robert F. Kennedy, Jr on Tucker Carlson Tonight
“As a vaccinologist, I'm embarrassed now to learn what the actual data are about the efficacy of vaccines and what has really caused the decline in infectious disease in children. The data is quite clear – that decline basically parallels the improvement in sanitation prior to the implementation of vaccines for almost all of these pediatric diseases.”
“If I live long enough, I suspect that we are going to see Bobby Kennedy totally vindicated”
Source Video:
https://rumble.com/vzc7zb-robert-malone-says-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-deserves-nobel-peace-prize-tucker-.html
