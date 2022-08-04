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San Francisco Green Lights Gay Sex Orgies Amid Monkeypox Scare, Voting Irregularities AZ Primary 8.4
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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August 2022: We need to raise $3500 in June to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.


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+ A hat that signifies recognition of the Devolution material, where Trump and the patriots triggered a continuity of government plan—the PATRIOTS ARE IN CONTROL.

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Featured Content:

Ryan

AZ Primary Funny Business: Results Haven’t Been Updated Since 7AM, Irregularities Abound https://vigilant.news/2022/08/az-primary-funny-business-results-havent-been-updated-since-7am-katie-hobbs-makes-time-for-political-hits/ 

Potential 2024 Presidential Hopeful Liz Cheney Takes Another L
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/potential-2024-presidential-hopeful-liz-cheney-takes-another-l/ 

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi’s Brain Malfunctions During Speech in Taiwan... Refers to Benjamin Franklin As One of Our Presidents
https://100percentfedup.com/watch-nancy-pelosis-brain-malfunctions-during-speech-in-taiwan-refers-to-benjamin-franklin-as-one-of-our-presidents/ 

Justin

JPMorgan’s “Manipulative” Metals Desk Consistently Made Hundreds Of Millions In Profits Every Year From 2008 To 2018
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/jpmorgans-manipulative-metals-desk-consistently-made-hundreds-of-millions-in-profits-every-year-from-2008-to-2018.html

Supreme Court to Hear Two Cases On College Race-Based Admissions Policies
https://conservativebrief.com/supreme-court-8-65175/

Bank of England Initiates Largest Interest Rate in 27 Years — Predicts Longest Recession Since Global Financial Crisis
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/bank-england-initiates-largest-interest-rate-27-years-predicts-longest-recession-since-global-financial-crisis/

Rapid

ULEZ: The UK is charging people for the sin of driving
https://thecountersignal.com/ulez-the-uk-is-charging-people-for-the-sin-of-driving/

It’s Happening: Here Is A List Of 11 Big Companies That Have Announced Layoffs Within The Last 2 Weeks
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/its-happening-here-is-a-list-of-11-big-companies-that-have-announced-layoffs-within-the-last-2-weeks.html

“Widespread Civil Unrest” Looming in UK Over Cost of Living Crisis
https://summit.news/2022/08/04/widespread-civil-unrest-looming-in-uk-over-cost-of-living-crisis/

Health Experts Sound Monkeypox Alarm Over Sweden’s Gay Pride March
https://summit.news/2022/08/03/health-experts-sound-monkeypox-alarm-on-swedens-gay-pride-march/

STUNNING! 80.0% of In-Person Voters in Maricopa County on Election Day Voted Republican – Only 23.4% Voted Democrat
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/stunning-80-0-person-voters-maricopa-county-election-day-voted-republican-23-4-voted-democrat/

Supreme Court to Hear Two Cases On College Race-Based Admissions Policies
https://conservativebrief.com/supreme-court-8-65175/

EXCLUSIVE: Lawless Maricopa County Updates Election Results by 5,000 Votes — Then Shuts Down — Says They Will Post More Results Tomorrow Night — WTF IS GOING ON?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/exclusive-lawless-maricopa-county-updates-unofficial-results-5000-votes-shuts-says-will-post-results-tomorrow-night-wtf-going/

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Book of the Week
• Law From Within: Principles of Natural Law Principlia Ius Naturalis
https://amzn.to/3BHDe9z
DESCRIPTION: Mankind is centuries overdue for a sharp mental and moral shakeup! Men and women know nothing but servility, slavery, and unceasing tyranny. What else can there be but bloodshed when society authorises a state to make laws enforceable by gunpowder, or when government rules morality--despite that rule is immoral by nature. Natural law answers those questions, but who knows what natural law is?

Our Latest Interviews:

The Amazing Healing Power of Pine Needles, REDISCOVERED | Lance Schuttler of Ascent Nutrition
https://rumble.com/v1enm2e-the-amazing-healing-power-of-pine-needles-rediscovered-lance-schuttler-of-a.html

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