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Asset Forfeiture Buys MRAPs for Gun Forfeiture
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288 views • August 19, 2019
Civil Asset Forfeiture: Take the property, do the due process later. CPS child kidnapping: take the child, do the due process later. How about buy armored SWAT vehicles with Civil Asset Forfeiture to take the guns & do due process later. Senators Manchin & Lindsey Graham are confident that Trump will infringe further on 2A & you won’t do anything about it.
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