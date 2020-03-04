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KRYON Channeled by LEE CARROLL in Phoenix, Arizona in Jan./2020 - CLIMATE CHANGE VS CLIMATE CYCLE!
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19 views • March 04, 2020
Here is another insightful channeling from Lee Carroll who brings through the entity #KRYON.
https://www.kryon.com/
As Many Scientists are now realizing... Our Global #ClimateChange is really a Global #Climate Cycle which the Earth goes through on a regular basis. We still need to keep our water, air and land CLEAN. However, there is much evidence to conclude that the Earth has gone through numerous Ice Ages, as well as, warming phases. It's part of how She balances herself. We must adapt to Her.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
https://www.kryon.com/
As Many Scientists are now realizing... Our Global #ClimateChange is really a Global #Climate Cycle which the Earth goes through on a regular basis. We still need to keep our water, air and land CLEAN. However, there is much evidence to conclude that the Earth has gone through numerous Ice Ages, as well as, warming phases. It's part of how She balances herself. We must adapt to Her.
-------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
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