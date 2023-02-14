Silver Psyop - Comex Apocalypse: The Russia Factor - Episode 7 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The globalists of the EU, the US government, corporate capital (BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & the rest),the arms industry, the mainstream media all demanding that Hungary bend to their will & intensify the war in Ukraine.
https://twitter.com/Janebon34813396/status/1622620496008282112
Ukraine is BlackRock's land now. They already sold Ukraine.
https://twitter.com/ThePollLady/status/1625168524305117184
At a WEF side event, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink was joined by Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Canada's Chrystia Freeland and John Kerry. Larry explained how President Zelenskyy will be hiring Blackrock to manage Ukraine's $750 billion rebuild.
https://twitter.com/CanadaRecord/status/1624916016714350592
