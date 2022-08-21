TICK TOCK - EYEDROPMEDIA

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Just a quick video while Eye work on new video called Truth. Out this month.
- If you like the section 4 graphic in this video..it is available on a shirt. I don't think anyone has bought one since eye designed it last year....LOL...but hey...not worried about selling t-shirts...Eye just like designing them...
link to shirt here https://www.eyedrop.tv/listing/new-president-reject?product=389
More videos are available at eyedropmedia.com.
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