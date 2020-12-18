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Kamer denkt over Vaccinatieplicht. Van Haga komt in opstand!
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9 views • December 18, 2020
Kamer denkt over Vaccinatieplicht. Van Haga komt in opstand!
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9H9K7oSpte0uWBofdW4UiA
QUOTE ,, To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge. Nicolaus Copernicus
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9H9K7oSpte0uWBofdW4UiA
QUOTE ,, To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge. Nicolaus Copernicus
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