TOP 50 SHOTS 🎱 IN SNOOKER HISTORY❗

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You're halfway through Hump Day, and you're done with all of the drudgery in the news...so take a break and enjoy this
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These are my choosed top shots and this is the part 2, as you the choice is subjective so comment your favorite shots so i will try to add them in the upcoming parts
Thanks!
The stephen's shot might be taken out because of some reasons.