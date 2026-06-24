TOP 50 SHOTS 🎱 IN SNOOKER HISTORY❗

You're halfway through Hump Day, and you're done with all of the drudgery in the news...so take a break and enjoy this





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These are my choosed top shots and this is the part 2, as you the choice is subjective so comment your favorite shots so i will try to add them in the upcoming parts

Thanks!

The stephen's shot might be taken out because of some reasons.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WMExNCEWwQ