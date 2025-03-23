BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Recession Watch: Are We on the Edge of an Economic Downturn?
Recession Watch: Are We on the Edge of an Economic Downturn? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The warning lights are blinking. The U.S. is now staring down a staggering $36 trillion in federal debt and over 18 trillion in household debt. 

When you add the unfunded liabilities of Social Security, Medicare, what we owe to veterans and federal employees through pensions, and other unfunded liabilities, we face a staggering $175 trillion total deficit.

