Belyy tigr / White Tiger (The Supernatural Nazi Tank - Full Movie)

⁣Russian WW2 Movie With English Subtitles About a Supernatural Nazi Tank That Cant Be Defeated and Seemingly Vanishes After Destroying Soviet Tanks, the Movies Theme Apparently Is a Metaphor That You Should Never Underestimate Your Enemy Until They Are Completely Annihilated and That War and Death and Then Re-birth Is Never Ending. At the End There Is an Introspective Scene Featuring Hitler in Which He States That Even if Germany Lost the War Eventually Another Nation Will Rise Up and Mans Natural State Is War. The Film Begins as a Fairly Typical War Movie, but as the Narrative Progresses It Becomes Increasingly Allegorical in Nature, but in an Intriguingly, Compelling Manner. This Is Due to the Great Performances Elicited From the Whole Cast, but Especially Vertkov and Gerasim Arkhipov Who Plays Captain Sharipov, Naydenov's Handler/supervisor So to Speak, Who Becomes Increasingly Drawn in Towards Naydenov's Mystical Approach, Towards Taking the Battle Up to a Seemingly Invulnerable and Implacable Foe.



IMDB - In WW2, after a tank battle, a wounded Soviet tank driver and mechanic is taken to the hospital. He suffers from amnesia and has severe burns on his body. He secretly believes he can communicate with any tank, as if the tank were human. After being returned to duty, the tank-man proves to be one of the best tank-men in his unit. Rumors about a new, invincible Nazi tank, circulate. It's said that a huge Nazi tank often appears out of nowhere on the battlefield and it destroys dozens of Soviet tanks. The mysterious enemy tank is nicknamed White Tiger by the Soviet soldiers. Our tank-man, Naydenov, is convinced that it was the White Tiger that destroyed his Soviet tank and he wants revenge. Naydenov is ordered to find and destroy the White Tiger. But how can one find and destroy a ghost of war?