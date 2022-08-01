This video explains what the Mark of the Beast is. How people are deceived by pharmakeia and government, even most Churches are being deceived into taking the Mark. John MacArthur, Brannon Howse, Jimmy DeYoung, Phil Johnson and many more Pastors have been deceived by the false Prophet ..`and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast...` Revelation 19:20. Most Christians will be deceived into taking the `Mark` just like Eve was deceived, but she still had to face the consequences. They need to give you 6 injections before the `Mark` takes hold and takes control of your body. If you`ve taken 1 or 2 don`t take anymore, you need to realize that you mustn`t take anymore injections or it`ll be too late, you still have time to stand up and say NO. To be deceived means to be tricked, misled, lied to and utterly cheated. That`s what is happening with this injection. This video goes deep to explain what`s really going on with the new technology they have available. Thousands have been injured and killed after the injection. You need to make a stand...