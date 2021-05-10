© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Greg Locke: THE MOM THAT SAVED A NATION. #happymothersday
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • May 10, 2021
Jennifer Abbott
Jennifer Abbott
8 hours ago
Praise the Lord the press is talking bad about Ye with GOD’s broad shoulders because they are giving someone without broad shoulders a break. The Lord has filled that tent with the Holy Spirit❤️😇🙏🏼🙏🏿🙏🏻🙏🏾
That is no mistake!!
Praise the Lord!!!!
#TOGODBETHEGLORY !!!
9
Rita Powell
Rita Powell
3 hours ago
Pastor Locke, I want to thank you and my brother for sending you to me you have lifted my heart in so many ways. God bless you and all your works
1
John McCubbin
John McCubbin
3 hours ago (edited)
Thank you brother for acknowledging the 🇨🇦 situation. We LOVE 🇺🇸! Make no mistake, what is happening here can happen there. We need one another more than ever. A three stranded cord is not easily broken. With Holy Spirit and one another, anything is possible!
1
Bryna Sirivong
Bryna Sirivong
1 hour ago
Dear God I pray that this church be blessed seven fold 🙏 touch this family,bring massive healing 🙏 and bless greg with your super natural gifts bless us all .
Ivan Legge
Ivan Legge
8 hours ago
Thank you so much pastor Locke, stuck in NY
5
Connie Lipp
Connie Lipp
7 hours ago
I sure do appreciate you Pastor Locke...
5
Snowboardchick
Snowboardchick
2 hours ago
AMAZING!!!!!!!!! I’m with you a 100000000000000%!!!!!!! And your generosity is unprecedented!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!!
1
Travis Boaz
Travis Boaz
6 hours ago
Nothing like actually being there make the drive folks its well worth it.
3
Peggy O'neal
Peggy O'neal
2 hours ago
Your best yet!!!
1
Nayah Mariee
Nayah Mariee
6 hours ago
Praise God Church!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
3
Terry Denny
Terry Denny
5 hours ago
Thank you for such a beautiful service
3
Mary Hernandez
Mary Hernandez
8 hours ago
I just love this Pastor because I'm a lot like him and President Trump, we say it like IT IS PERIOD.
10
Barbara Brown
Barbara Brown
2 hours ago
AMEN!!!❤️
1
Zach Andrews
Zach Andrews
2 hours ago
AMEN PRAISE GOD
1
JMGAMING
JMGAMING
1 hour ago
We need more Greg Locke type pastors in Canada!!
2
RockingRobin
RockingRobin
6 hours ago
Amen
2
Ann Becker
Ann Becker
5 hours ago
I voted for President Trump but I think my vote was given to sleepy joe 😪 I will say this, Pastor Locke is one of few actual pastors that boldly preaches the Word of God. I was going to a church here in my town and during the start of the "mask mandate control" told me that my kids and I had to wear a mask during service and social distance. Within 10 minutes my kids and I got up and walked out. Haven't been back since. The one thing I was thinking about to myself that I couldn't quite wrap my head around was, that their school is across the street(I have taken my son out of there as well) lets the children not even wear masks during school!!!! What??? Oh, I didn't take my son out of the school for the church reason btw it had to do with something else. I mean I'm all for the kids not wearing masks because that's what I believe. I feel I am the only one out here where I live that knows the masks do nothing..
Jennifer Abbott
8 hours ago
Praise the Lord the press is talking bad about Ye with GOD’s broad shoulders because they are giving someone without broad shoulders a break. The Lord has filled that tent with the Holy Spirit❤️😇🙏🏼🙏🏿🙏🏻🙏🏾
That is no mistake!!
Praise the Lord!!!!
#TOGODBETHEGLORY !!!
9
Rita Powell
Rita Powell
3 hours ago
Pastor Locke, I want to thank you and my brother for sending you to me you have lifted my heart in so many ways. God bless you and all your works
1
John McCubbin
John McCubbin
3 hours ago (edited)
Thank you brother for acknowledging the 🇨🇦 situation. We LOVE 🇺🇸! Make no mistake, what is happening here can happen there. We need one another more than ever. A three stranded cord is not easily broken. With Holy Spirit and one another, anything is possible!
1
Bryna Sirivong
Bryna Sirivong
1 hour ago
Dear God I pray that this church be blessed seven fold 🙏 touch this family,bring massive healing 🙏 and bless greg with your super natural gifts bless us all .
Ivan Legge
Ivan Legge
8 hours ago
Thank you so much pastor Locke, stuck in NY
5
Connie Lipp
Connie Lipp
7 hours ago
I sure do appreciate you Pastor Locke...
5
Snowboardchick
Snowboardchick
2 hours ago
AMAZING!!!!!!!!! I’m with you a 100000000000000%!!!!!!! And your generosity is unprecedented!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!!
1
Travis Boaz
Travis Boaz
6 hours ago
Nothing like actually being there make the drive folks its well worth it.
3
Peggy O'neal
Peggy O'neal
2 hours ago
Your best yet!!!
1
Nayah Mariee
Nayah Mariee
6 hours ago
Praise God Church!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
3
Terry Denny
Terry Denny
5 hours ago
Thank you for such a beautiful service
3
Mary Hernandez
Mary Hernandez
8 hours ago
I just love this Pastor because I'm a lot like him and President Trump, we say it like IT IS PERIOD.
10
Barbara Brown
Barbara Brown
2 hours ago
AMEN!!!❤️
1
Zach Andrews
Zach Andrews
2 hours ago
AMEN PRAISE GOD
1
JMGAMING
JMGAMING
1 hour ago
We need more Greg Locke type pastors in Canada!!
2
RockingRobin
RockingRobin
6 hours ago
Amen
2
Ann Becker
Ann Becker
5 hours ago
I voted for President Trump but I think my vote was given to sleepy joe 😪 I will say this, Pastor Locke is one of few actual pastors that boldly preaches the Word of God. I was going to a church here in my town and during the start of the "mask mandate control" told me that my kids and I had to wear a mask during service and social distance. Within 10 minutes my kids and I got up and walked out. Haven't been back since. The one thing I was thinking about to myself that I couldn't quite wrap my head around was, that their school is across the street(I have taken my son out of there as well) lets the children not even wear masks during school!!!! What??? Oh, I didn't take my son out of the school for the church reason btw it had to do with something else. I mean I'm all for the kids not wearing masks because that's what I believe. I feel I am the only one out here where I live that knows the masks do nothing..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.