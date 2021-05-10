Pastor Greg Locke: THE MOM THAT SAVED A NATION. #happymothersday

Jennifer Abbott

Jennifer Abbott

8 hours ago

Praise the Lord the press is talking bad about Ye with GOD’s broad shoulders because they are giving someone without broad shoulders a break. The Lord has filled that tent with the Holy Spirit❤️😇🙏🏼🙏🏿🙏🏻🙏🏾

That is no mistake!!

Praise the Lord!!!!

#TOGODBETHEGLORY !!!



9



Rita Powell

Rita Powell

3 hours ago

Pastor Locke, I want to thank you and my brother for sending you to me you have lifted my heart in so many ways. God bless you and all your works



1



John McCubbin

John McCubbin

3 hours ago (edited)

Thank you brother for acknowledging the 🇨🇦 situation. We LOVE 🇺🇸! Make no mistake, what is happening here can happen there. We need one another more than ever. A three stranded cord is not easily broken. With Holy Spirit and one another, anything is possible!



1



Bryna Sirivong

Bryna Sirivong

1 hour ago

Dear God I pray that this church be blessed seven fold 🙏 touch this family,bring massive healing 🙏 and bless greg with your super natural gifts bless us all .





Ivan Legge

Ivan Legge

8 hours ago

Thank you so much pastor Locke, stuck in NY



5



Connie Lipp

Connie Lipp

7 hours ago

I sure do appreciate you Pastor Locke...



5



Snowboardchick

Snowboardchick

2 hours ago

AMAZING!!!!!!!!! I’m with you a 100000000000000%!!!!!!! And your generosity is unprecedented!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!!



1



Travis Boaz

Travis Boaz

6 hours ago

Nothing like actually being there make the drive folks its well worth it.



3



Peggy O'neal

Peggy O'neal

2 hours ago

Your best yet!!!



1



Nayah Mariee

Nayah Mariee

6 hours ago

Praise God Church!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



3



Terry Denny

Terry Denny

5 hours ago

Thank you for such a beautiful service



3



Mary Hernandez

Mary Hernandez

8 hours ago

I just love this Pastor because I'm a lot like him and President Trump, we say it like IT IS PERIOD.



10



Barbara Brown

Barbara Brown

2 hours ago

AMEN!!!❤️



1



Zach Andrews

Zach Andrews

2 hours ago

AMEN PRAISE GOD



1



JMGAMING

JMGAMING

1 hour ago

We need more Greg Locke type pastors in Canada!!



2



RockingRobin

RockingRobin

6 hours ago

Amen



2



Ann Becker

Ann Becker

5 hours ago

I voted for President Trump but I think my vote was given to sleepy joe 😪 I will say this, Pastor Locke is one of few actual pastors that boldly preaches the Word of God. I was going to a church here in my town and during the start of the "mask mandate control" told me that my kids and I had to wear a mask during service and social distance. Within 10 minutes my kids and I got up and walked out. Haven't been back since. The one thing I was thinking about to myself that I couldn't quite wrap my head around was, that their school is across the street(I have taken my son out of there as well) lets the children not even wear masks during school!!!! What??? Oh, I didn't take my son out of the school for the church reason btw it had to do with something else. I mean I'm all for the kids not wearing masks because that's what I believe. I feel I am the only one out here where I live that knows the masks do nothing..