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Crimes Against Humanity - Reiner Fuellmich - 12 Oct 2020
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102 views • April 03, 2021
This is a statement given by Reiner Fuellmich, trial lawyer working against fraudulent corporations, who is now working on a class action lawsuit on crimes against humanity related to the coronavirus measures implemented around the world. He is also a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. The corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a “Corona Scandal” and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages. He gives a summary of the true facts of the alleged corona pandemic, and concludes the measures are without a sufficient factual or legal basis, and are therefore unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately. The anti-corona measures have caused, and continue to cause, such devastating damage to the world population’s health and economy that the crimes committed by governments and WHO must be legally qualified as actual crimes against humanity, as defined in section 7 of the International Criminal Code. His summary of the evidence of misuse of PCR tests, masks and lockdowns is damning. He concludes that class action is the best route to compensatory damages and addressing political consequences. (49 min) https://www.fuellmich.com
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