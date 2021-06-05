NEED TO KNOW (4 JUNE 2021) WITH GERTJAN ZWIGGELAAR OF ALBERTA, CA, AND MARYAM HENEIN

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Fauci's fate appears to be going down as one of the world's greatest frauds--and perhaps THE greatest mass murderer in world history. The Arizona audit has inspired members of the Pennsylvania legislature to take a closer look as a model for one of their own. As Democrats threaten to pack the Supreme Court (which is highly unlikely), GOP in Wisconsin are moving to block Critical Race Theory from being taught in the public schools K-12 and on the campuses of the University of Wisconsin, where its tenets are unAmerican, undemocratic and unConstitutional. It's stunning that a (once great) political party in the United States should be promoting such obvious ideological rubbish. For more about Maryam, check out Founder, HoneyColony, www.honeycolony.com, simplytransformative.com, and www. maryamhenein.com