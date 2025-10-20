Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza is devastated by yesterday’s Israeli airstrikes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza is devastated by yesterday’s Israeli airstrikes
Footage — fadel_mghari on Insta
Adding, from X post:
Israel’s defense minister warns any Hamas fighter beyond the ‘yellow line‘ in Israeli-controlled areas must evacuate immediately
‘Anyone who remains in the area will be a target for attack without any further warning‘