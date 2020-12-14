9/11 Suspects: Rudy Giuliani (Redux)

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It is no wonder, then, that the Fire Department of New York so passionately detest Giuliani for his actions in disgracing their fallen brothers and covering up the 9/11 crime.
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=19452
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl85JSvDmsA
corbettreport